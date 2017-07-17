Reds "steamrolled" by Nationals in sweep - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds "steamrolled" by Nationals in sweep

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

The Washington Nationals set a Great American Ball Park record during their first ever four-game series sweep of the Reds.
 
Washington hit 13 home runs off Reds pitching in the four-game series, the most by any opposing team in a single series at GABP.
 
The Nationals jumped Reds starting pitcher Scott Feldman for five first inning runs in Monday’s matinee and beat the Reds 6-1.
 
“They clubbed us. They beat us up for four games,” said manager Bryan Price after the game. “They steamrolled us. This series was not, certainly, a good representation of our team.”
 
Feldman left the game with right knee stiffness after the first inning and could now need time on the disabled list to rest. Asher Wojciechowski could be a candidate to replace Feldman in the rotation after only allowing one earned run
in five innings in relief of Feldman.
 
Eugenio Suarez hit his 13th home run of the season as the Reds finished with only four hits off Stephen Strasburg and two relievers. Strasburg struck out 11 Reds in his seven innings of work.
 
The Reds drop to 39-53 on the season and fall to 12 games out of first place in the NL Central.

