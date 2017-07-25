Beechwood's Noel Rash win Paul Brown Award - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Beechwood's Noel Rash win Paul Brown Award

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
FORT MITCHELL, KY (FOX19) -

The Bengals named Beechwood’s Noel Rash as the winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.

Rash, the head football coach at Beechwood High School, led the Tigers to the Kentucky Class A state title in 2016.

The award has been given annually by the Bengals since 2002. It honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region and includes a $5,000 Bengals donation to Beechwood’s athletic department.

Rash joined Beechwood’s football staff in 2000, spending six seasons as an assistant before being named head coach in ’06. In his 11 seasons at the helm, Rash has compiled a 123-88 record and led the Tigers to four state championship game appearances, including three state titles.

Bengals president Mike Brown presented Rash with the Paul Brown Excellence award at the Bengals’ annual pre-training camp media luncheon.

“Noel has made an exceptional impact at Beechwood, both as a teacher and a coach,” said Brown. “My father would have especially appreciated the mark he’s made as a teacher, since that’s what he considered himself to be.”

Rash is the 16th winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.

