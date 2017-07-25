XU, Thomas More to play exhibition game

Xavier will play Thomas More in a men’s basketball exhibition this coming season.

The game will be played Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cintas Center at 4 p.m.

Xavier is coming off an Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament and Thomas More returns all five starters from a squad who won the Presidents Athletic Conference tournament championship for the second time in school history.

Thomas More will also play UK on Oct. 27 in an exhibition game at Rupp Arena.

