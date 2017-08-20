Grigor Dimitrov wins Western & Southern Open

Grigor Dimitrov is the 2017 Western &Southern Open champion.



Dimitrov, the 7 seed in the tournament, defeated Nick Kyrgios in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.



Dimitrov held serve the entire match.



Friends off the court, Dimitrov and Kyrgios embraced for several moments at the net after Kyrgios sent a groundstroke into the net on championship point.



It's the first W&S Open championship for Dimitrov.



Rafael Nadal did secure the world's number one ranking by his performance in Mason.

