Police: Man follows impaired driver for miles

A man on his way home from work spotted an erratic driver, and he didn't just call Ohio Highway Patrol, but he followed them for miles until police arrived.

On Monday along 275 heading towards Route 32 Bobby Frisch noticed a car that was all over the road.

"It was going from grass to grass... all three lanes of the highway," he said.

Frisch stayed on the phone with Ohio Highway Patrol for eight minutes giving a play-by-play of the driver's actions.

The driver reached speeds of 80 miles an hour.

There was a total of three people in the car, and police ID'ed the driver as 45-year-old Ricky Bowens.

The car crashed along Route 32 in Batavia.

Frisch said he followed the car because he was concerned.

"First off, you are concerned for other people and you don't want to see something tragic happen," he said.

All three of the suspects were taken to UC Medical Center. Their conditions are not known.

No charges have been filed against Bowens at this time.

