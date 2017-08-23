Railroad crossing cleared after train blocked traffic for hours

A CSX train was finally removed from a railroad crossing Thursday morning.

Hamilton Police initially posted about the problem on social media around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

The train was finally cleared from the Laurel Avenue crossing in Lindewald around 7 a.m. Thursday.

If you have any questions or concerns related to blocked crossings, you're asked to contact CSX Railroad at 800-232-0144, Menu Option 3.

This isn't the first time Butler County residents have dealt with trains blocking access to their streets.

A FOX19 investigation in 2015 found other neighborhoods were trapped by trains.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.