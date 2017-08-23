Everyone's favorite hippo gets her own show

Fiona is already a social media star.

Now, the baby hippo is getting her own show!

The first episode is set to air Tuesday on Facebook.

Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo said it will feature never-before-seen video of Fiona's birth.

You can like The Fiona Show page to get all the latest updates and watch the show.

"This is an inspirational story of survival, of love, of struggle, of joy and of hope," according to a trailer posted by the zoo.

The world was captivated when Fiona was born 6 weeks early, and followed her as she grew.

She can now be seen with her parents, Bibi and Henry, in Hippo Cove.

