Deputy accused of sending sexually explicit photos to woman he pulled over

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy is accused of sending inappropriate photos and videos to an 18-year-old he met during a traffic stop.

Deputy Josh Noel, a patrol officer, pulled the woman over on Aug. 5. Two days later, he started sending her sexually explicit images and videos of himself over social media, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman filed a complaint on Aug. 11.

Officials said a second woman also told investigators that she had received sexually explicit images from Noel. The 25-year-old continued to send photos and videos even after the woman asked that he stop.

Authorities say the second complainant did not meet Noel through his job as a patrol officer.

The four-year employee of the sheriff’s office is charged with two counts of telecommunications harassment, a first degree misdemeanor.

He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated," said Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.

The incident spurred both criminal and internal investigations. Neil hopes that if there are any other victims, they come forward and contact the Sheriff's Office.

