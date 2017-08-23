Man claims casino kicked him out for pooping his pants

Tyler took a photo of his pants after JACK Casino made him leave after alleging he pooped his pants. (FOX19 NOW)

A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.

Tyler, who asked FOX19 NOW not to share his last name, was asked to leave because of the stain security said he had on his pants.

When he went to use the bathroom a casino spokesperson said three customers saw him throwing out his underwear and complained that he smelled.

“This occurred during the $1,000 free money giveaway in the poker room,” he said. “I feel extremely embarrassed and hope that this is not done to any more casino patrons."

Tyler said he won $2,000 as part of the contest and feels he was thrown out because the casino did not want him to win any more money.

A representative from JACK Casino said they do have visual evidence that they are not allowed to release without a court order.

They did release this statement which reads, “JACK Cincinnati Casino’s top priority is to continuously provide a clean and sanitary environment to the three million guests that visit the property annually.”

Tyler, who traveled nearly two hours to play Texas Holdem, is considering all his options.

“They have to have some type of punishment. They have to have some type of humiliation themselves. If they falsely accuse someone of pooping their pants that did not. This was beyond strange, “ he said.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.