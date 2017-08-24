Downtown ramps reopen as Brent Spence project nears end - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Downtown ramps reopen as Brent Spence project nears end

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
The ramp from Third Street onto SB I71/75 is open again in downtown Cincinnati. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines) The ramp from Third Street onto SB I71/75 is open again in downtown Cincinnati. (FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)
The 4th Street ramp in Covington to northbound I/71-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday. (FOX19 NOW) The 4th Street ramp in Covington to northbound I/71-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday. (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The traffic nightmare on the Brent Spence Bridge continues to ease up as your morning rush hour begins Thursday.

Ramps that have been closed most of the summer Downtown as part of the Bent Spence Bridge maintenance project reopened by 5 a.m.

  • I-71/US 50 ramp to South I-71/75 (via Fort Washington Way)
  • 3rd Street ramp in Cincinnati to South I-71/75
  • South I-71/75 to Erlanger/KY 236 Exits 184, 184A, and 184B

The 4th Street ramp in Covington to northbound I-71/75 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

That's also when all four lanes northbound traffic are set to finally reopen on the bridge.

But, first, we have one more traffic hurdle tonight: Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane starting at 9 p.m.

Over the summer, the bridge has gone through months of lane closures and road work — making traffic conditions on an already congested bridge even worse. 

On Sunday, all four lanes reopened on the upper deck of the bridge along South I-75.

