Pedestrian hit in NKY

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
FORT MITCHELL, KY (FOX19) -

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Fort Mitchell Wednesday night, Kenton County dispatchers said.

Police and fire crews were called to the 2500 block of Dixie Highway about 7 p.m.

The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

Fort Mitchell police are expected to release details Thursday morning.

