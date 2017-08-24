$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Cincinnati area

Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Butler County won a million dollars.

Lottery officials confirmed a ticket worth $1 million was sold at Johnson's Grocery on Hamilton Mason Road.

The ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number.

Million-dollar tickets also were sold in 18 other states including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas.

Only one winning ticket for the $759 million Powerball jackpot was sold, paying out the largest single jackpot in North American history.

The ticket was sold to one lucky person at Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, MA.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. It had been growing since June 10.

The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.

The Powerball jackpot has dropped down to $40 million.

The next drawing will be Saturday night.

