Man hospitalized in Hartwell shooting

A man was hospitalized in a Hartwell shooting overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers and fire crews responded to East Galbraith Road near Woodbine Avenue just before midnight Wednesday.

Investigators tell us the shooter walked up to a man sitting in a car and opened fire, squeezing off several shots.

The victim tried to drive away, but his vehicle only made it to the other side of the street, according to police.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition was not released.

