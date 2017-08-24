Mother and son to bike 630 miles in fight against heroin

A Butler County mother is hitting the road with her son.

Brandy Turco and Troy Hunter are biking approximately 630 miles from Monroe to Washington, D.C. to be part of the FedUp! Rally. The event is scheduled for International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31.

Hunter is a recovering heroin addict. He says he's looking forward to bonding with his mother on the trip.

"She's been there through all the hard, through all the rough patches of my life," said Hunter.

The pair is wearing shirts to support a family friend. Clayon Marksbury fatally overdosed in 2013.

"You really ain't gotta know someone to care about when they pass away," said Hunter.

"We're gonna be supporting Clayton and the city of Hamilton," said Turco.

For most of the trip, the mother and son will be riding approximately 80 miles per day.

They partnered with Ohio C.A.N. - Change Addiction Now.

"They focus on harm reduction, and that's what I'm bringing back to Butler County with the money that I raise," said Turco.

She is also offering a 30-day treatment scholarship to a male resident in Butler County. Go here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.