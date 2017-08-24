Cincinnati Fire Department dedicates plaque honoring fire museum National Register status

The Cincinnati Fire Museum was named to the National Register of Historical Places by the United States Department of the Interior in 1974.

On Thursday, more than 40 years later, Fire Chief Roy Winston officially dedicated a plaque marking that honor at the historic building on West Court Street Downtown.

The building that holds the museum dates back as far as 1906, when it was home to Engine Company 45.

It opened to the public as a museum in 1980 and holds some of the oldest firefighting artifacts in the U.S.

The Cincinnati Fire Department became the first professional, paid fire department in the United States on April 1, 1853, according to the museum.

Miles Greenwood, who co-invented the nation's first steam fire engine, became the department's first chief after a fire in 1852 at Greenwood's Eagle Ironworks, destroyed much of his business. The fire inspired Greenwood to find new and better ways to fight fires.

People of all ages are encouraged to visit the museum to learn about the evolution of firefighting in Cincinnati and across the country.

The museum also offers a fun environment ideal for children to learn about fire safety.

