Mom calls 911 about hot car death: 'My baby just died'

A 15-month-old girl died after being left in a vehicle parked outside the Mason Procter and Gamble building on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.

Thursday, the coroner's office identified the child as Sofia Aveiro.

"Preliminary results of this autopsy are consistent with a heat-related death. Further tests are pending, including toxicology, which is standard procedure," reads a statement from the Coroner's Office.

Doyle Burke, the chief investigator of the Warren County Coroner’s Office said the mother, an employee of P&G, left the baby unattended in the sport utility vehicle all day.

Officials on Thursday released the 911 call from the mother after discovering her unconscious child:

"My baby just died, my baby just died," the caller can be heard repeating over and over. "I left her in the car, she's dead."

Later, she tried to give the dispatcher directions on how to find her in the parking lot.

A few minutes into the call, someone begins crying.

The back windows of the SUV are tinted, so someone walking by wouldn't have easily seen the baby in the back seat.

Right now, police say this all appears to be an awful accident.

Burke said in the cases where a parent leaves a child in the car, it's usually due to a change in schedule or daily routine.

"Anytime something like this happens, it's a wake up call to anyone who has children - just be careful," he said.

Mason police did not say Wednesday if charges will be filed.

A spokesman for Procter & Gamble issued a statement:

“We are aware of a tragic accident that took place on the campus of P&G’s Mason Business Center earlier today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected family. We are providing our full support to both the family and local officials," said the spokesman, Damon D. Jones.

Ten years ago, on Aug. 23, 2007, Brenda Nesselroad Slaby left her 2-year-old daughter, Cecilia, inside her SUV in the parking lot of the school where she was an assistant principal.

Temperatures reached 100 degrees that day. She shared her story with Oprah Winfrey in 2008.

"I opened my car door and I remember hearing the voices around me... teachers who were close to me screaming. I grabbed Cecelia out of the car. I remember feeling the car seat come with her. I think I yanked her so hard to get her out. I took her and I knew she was gone," Slaby said in the interview.

She became the focus of judgment, anger and controversy. The Clermont County prosecutor at the time declined to take the case to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Slaby told Oprah she was the most hated mom in America.

Just one year later, on Aug. 21, 2008, Jodie Edwards, a professor at Cincinnati Christian University forgot to drop off 11-month-old Jenna at daycare. She died in a sweltering hot car.

According to Jan Null, an adjunct professor and research meteorologist at San Jose State University, the death Wednesday is the 34th pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths nationwide in 2017, and the first in Ohio.

Since 1998, 734 infants and children have died in hot vehicles in the United States. Nineteen of those were in Ohio.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.