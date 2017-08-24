Recipe: Back to school sandwiches

Here are some recipes from Peachy's Health Smart and Klosterman Bread for National Sandwich Month.

Message in a Bottle Sandwiches

Ingredients:

2 slices Klosterman Bread of your choice

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

Directions:

1. Spread peanut butter on one side of one slice of bread.

2. Use cookie cutters to write your message on the other slice of bread. Place message bread on top of peanut butter bread

Sushi Sandwiches

Ingredients:

3 pieces of Klosterman Whole Wheat Bread

1 can of tuna

1 teaspoon capers, chopped

1 tablespoon mayonnaise (plus more for spreading on the bread)

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 cucumber, cut into long, thin sticks

1 carrot, grated

Directions:

1. Cut the crusts off of each slice of bread and roll out as thin as possible with a rolling pin.

2. Place the tuna, capers, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard in a bowl and stir to combine.

3. Place the long side of the rolled out bread closest to you.

4. Spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on each slice of rolled out bread.

5. Thinly spread 1/3 of the tuna mixture onto half of the bread lengthwise.

6. On top of the tuna mixture, arrange some of the cucumber sticks and grated carrot making sure not too over stuff the roll (a little goes a long way).

7. Starting at the side closest to you (the filled end) tightly roll the tuna/cucumber/carrot mixture up and press to seal into a roll (dab a bit of mayonnaise across the end of the roll to act as a glue sealing the roll).

8. Cut the roll into 4 even pieces and repeat with remaining bread and tuna mixture.

