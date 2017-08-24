Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Whitewater Township trustee

A Milan man admitted to causing a drunk driving crash that left another man dead.

Richard Campos, 41, pleaded guilty to OWI Causing Death with a prior OWI, according to Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel.

He also pleaded guilty to being an habitual offender during Thursday's hearing.

The charges stemmed from a crash on December 26, 2016, on State Route 350 near Base Rd.

Campos struck a tractor driven by Hubert Brown, 65.

Brown was thrown from the tractor and died a week later from his injuries.

Brown had served as a trustee of Whitewater Township for 20 years.

Campos faces 2-12 years in prison, with additional 6-20 years on the habitual offender charge.

Sentencing was set for September 28.

