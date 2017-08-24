Confederate plaque debate set to continue Thursday in Franklin Township

The sign at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Hamilton-Middletown Road. (FOX19 NOW)

A meeting will be held Thursday evening in Franklin Township, days after area residents demanded a Confederate plaque be returned.

Residents attended a meeting in the city of Franklin Monday night, demanding a Robert E. Lee plaque be returned. The plaque, once located near the corner of Hamilton Middletown Road and Dixie Highway, had been recently moved.

Franklin city officials said they planned to give it to neighboring Franklin Township, the original owner of the plaque.

Ohio Confederate monument removed

The mayor tried to calm residents down Monday as he explained the process of why the plaque was moved.

"I know people don't think this was a right of way issue, but it was. It's against the city law," Mayor Denny Centers said.

The audience did not like his answer.

The city manager said the monument being moved overnight was done for safety reasons.

The big question people had: where is the plaque now? Thursday evening's meeting could shed light on that answer.

The Warren County monument is one of four memorials to confederate soldiers in Ohio.

