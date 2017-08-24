Family of toddler who died in hot car: 'Words cannot express the depth of despair'

The family of a toddler who died in a vehicle parked outside the Mason Procter and Gamble building this week said words cannot express the depth of despair it feels after the loss. (FOX19 Now)

The 15-month-old girl died after being left in the vehicle Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove. Thursday, the coroner's office identified the child as Sofia Aveiro.

"Preliminary results of this autopsy are consistent with a heat-related death. Further tests are pending, including toxicology, which is standard procedure," reads a statement from the Coroner's Office.

Doyle Burke, the chief investigator of the Warren County Coroner’s Office said the mother, an employee of P&G, left the baby unattended in the sport utility vehicle all day.

Officials on Thursday released the 911 call from the mother after discovering her unconscious child.

"My baby just died, my baby just died," the caller can be heard repeating over and over. "I left her in the car, she's dead."

Below is a statement from the toddler's family, released Thursday:

Words cannot express the depth of despair we feel at the loss of our baby girl Sofia. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing Sofia would say that she was truly a blessed child who brought smiles, joy and happiness to everyone. We are grateful for the support of family and friends. We ask for prayers, patience and privacy during this unimaginably difficult time.

Right now, police say this all appears to be an awful accident. Burke said in the cases where a parent leaves a child in the car, it's usually due to a change in schedule or daily routine.

"Anytime something like this happens, it's a wake up call to anyone who has children -- just be careful," he said.

Since 1998, 734 infants and children have died in hot vehicles in the United States. Nineteen of those were in Ohio.

