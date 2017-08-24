Mother uses shoe to keep track of child in car

A Monroe mom said her 8-year-old daughter came up with an ingenious plan so she will remember to check the back seat of the family's car before she walks away.

Emerson Diefenbacher said she wants her little brother Ian to be safe.

"I want Ian to be safe because we just heard a little baby died... so I wanted to do something that mom always takes with us so she wont forget him," she said.

That something is Annie Diefenbacher's shoe.

"I'll strap him in and go ahead and just take my left shoe off - then hop in the car. Then when I get out wherever I'm going, I go and say 'I don't have a shoe on' so I go and get my shoe and get the baby," she said.

Emerson said her mom also put a reminder in the front of the car.

"She made a little Post-It note and put it on her wheel," she said.

Annie is hoping Emerson's idea catches on.

"The oil change guy they ask me, the Click List Kroger guy's ask me what it means and I explain it to them. They think its a great idea," she said.

Annie said she will not judge the woman who left her child in the car in the Mason P&G parking lot Wednesday. Instead, she offered sympathy to her saying, "I feel bad for because she has to live with that her whole life."

