Former IN state police officer arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor

Jack Hewitt (Indiana State Police) Jack Hewitt (Indiana State Police)
Versailles, IN (FOX19) -

On Thursday, former state police officer Jack Hewitt, 54, of Greensburg, IN, was arrested at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. 

He was arrested after a state police investigation  alleges he engaged in sexual battery, and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Indiana State Police personnel were notified of the allegations against Hewitt by another law enforcement officer on Aug. 9 and he was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

He resigned on Thursday.

Hewitt began employment with the state police in December of 1998 and was most recently assigned to the Versailles post.

He is being held at the Decatur Jail. 

