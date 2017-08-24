Nothing found after bomb threat at Target in Blue Ash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Nothing found after bomb threat at Target in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) -

A Target store in Blue Ash was evacuated on Thursday after receiving a bomb threat.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the Target in the 9000 block of Plainfield Road, according to dispatchers.

Once officers got there, all occupants were evacuated, and they physically searched the store.

Police said a a man called in the threat to Hamilton County Dispatch. 

According to officials, nothing suspicious was found inside of the store.

