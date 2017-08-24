Woman says she found 1-year-old alone on daycare bus

A mother is outraged after learning her 1-year-old son may have been left alone on his daycare bus for nearly an hour. She found out by seeing a picture post on Facebook.

The woman who found the baby said she parked at the end of the parking lot to check out the daycare with a friend.

They heard a baby crying and screaming. As she walked closer to the sound, that's when she said she found the baby on the bus.

Sherria Martin said her heart dropped when she saw the picture being shared on Facebook.

"I don't know how long he was out there screaming. He had on a jacket," she said.

She said the SIMPY's Daycare bus usually picks up her son at 9 a.m.

The woman who found him didn't want to be identified, but said on Wednesday she went to the daycare around 10 a.m. when she heard the baby crying in the parking lot.

"It was a baby right there between the double doors on the wall. His little fist was hitting it but he wasn't strong enough. He was just tapping," she said.

She said she tried to pry open the doors as she screamed for help.

"The back latch came down.I got on the bus... I said 'come baby, come,'" she said. "I had to get on the bus and actually get the baby off and pull him out. He was sweating."

She said a few minutes later the owner pulled into the parking lot took the baby and went into the daycare.

When FOX19 NOW tried speaking to the management of SIMPY's they would not comment on the incident.

Martin said she's not getting any answers either about what happened to her son.

"I just want an explanation of how he was left on there like that because I know they're other kids how you just forget him and you get the other kids off the bus," she said.

Martin still gets emotional thinking about what could of happened to her son and she is she is forever grateful to the woman who helped him.

"I wish I could give her a hug right now," she said.

The mother has filed a report with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services and hopes they will investigate the issue so that this doesn't happen to another child.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.