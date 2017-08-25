Man killed in Avondale shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man killed in Avondale shooting

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Reco Gunnels Reco Gunnels
AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

A 41-year-old man was killed in an Avondale shooting Thursday night.

Reco Gunnels was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati police homicide investigators said.

He was found shot several times and next to a motorcycle in a car wash parking lot at Reading Road and RIdgeway Avenue about 8:30 p.m., police at the scene said.

No arrests were made, and police did not release suspect information.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly