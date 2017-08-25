Man killed in Avondale shooting

A 41-year-old man was killed in an Avondale shooting Thursday night.

Reco Gunnels was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati police homicide investigators said.

He was found shot several times and next to a motorcycle in a car wash parking lot at Reading Road and RIdgeway Avenue about 8:30 p.m., police at the scene said.

No arrests were made, and police did not release suspect information.

