6-year-old boy dying of cancer to be honorary Cincinnati Reds team captain

Superbubz gets to know the Cincinnati Reds before Thursday's game at Great American Ball Park. (Provided by Joe Koehne Facebook page)

The Herbert family and Superbubz with Mr. Redlegs (Photo: Joe Koehne Facebook page)

Walter "Suberbubz" Herbert cheers on the Cincinnati Reds with Rosie Red at Thursday night's game. (Provided by Joe Koehne Facebook page)

The Cincinnati Reds are making dreams come true for a young boy dying of cancer.

Walter "Superbubz" Herbert, 6, will serve as the the team's honorary captain at their game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds spent some time getting to know Superbubz and his family before Thursday night's game at Great American Ball Park.

First baseman Joey Votto even gave Superbubz a signed bat, said his mother, Emily Herbert.

Superbubz's family is trying to give him the opportunity to experience as many fun events as they can during his final weeks.

They have chosen to enjoy their time together at home instead of at the hospital, where Superbubz would undergoing intensive treatments that might prolong his life a bit, but make him so sick he would be bed-ridden. He has Stage 4 neuroblastoma, one of the more common forms of childhood cancer.

Superbubz's parents are setting their daily schedule to their son's needs.

"If he's having a good day, I'm having a good day," his mother said.

A fundraiser to help the Herbert family pay their mounting medical costs will be held at Sept. 16 at Public House. It runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

