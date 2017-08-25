New West Clermont High School opens, merging 2 rivals into 1

Two rivals merge into one Friday as the brand new West Clermont High School is officially dedicated at 1:30 p.m.

Students and teachers from Amelia and Glen Este high schools will start classes together for the first time next week.

Look who came out bright and early to join us this morning! The cheerleaders & band at West Clermont HS! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lxuNXTgSog — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) August 25, 2017

Their new 370,000-square foot building is located at the intersection of Clough-Pike and Bach-Buxton roads.

The $100 million project included updates as well as a consolidated middle school at the current Amelia high school and middle school site.

Glen Este High School and middle school will close.

Union Township will develop the property.

Mercy Healthplex will offer physician access and exercise facilities for the public at the school.

The community also will have access to the school’s new 8-lane pool, gym and auditorium when they aren’t being used by the students.

Students have been participating in "transition teams" that help them come together with their new classmates, discuss priorities for the upcoming school year and learn about district decisions.

