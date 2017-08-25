'Play money' shows up at Kentucky businesses

Police issued a scam alert about funny money on Thursday.

Maysville Police said several local businesses have received fake cash.

"It is not counterfeit money, it is play money and they are marking the pink areas out to make it look like someone simply wrote on the money," they wrote in a social media post.

They're asking everyone to be on the lookout for the play money and to contact police if you encounter any.

