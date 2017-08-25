No tears, but plenty of emotion

It's back to school time and parents around our area are rejoicing; they finally have a minute of peace.

I'm normally right there with ya, but I have some mixed emotions about back to school this year.

My youngest daughter is a sophomore in high school so the first day of school was pretty uneventful for her.

My oldest, however, is a freshman in college.

Last week, I was off work so my wife and I could move her to school.

She's going to Coastal Carolina University near Myrtle Beach.

She wants to be a marine biologist; I think she's hoping for a life like the ones she sees during shark week.

All of my co-workers have asked "Did you cry"?

No I didn't cry, but I was emotional.

When we hugged goodbye, I was smiling, but I noticed that I lingered longer than normal.

Even as she pulled away, I held on for just a split second longer.

I'm excited that she's getting to attend her dream school and go for her dream job.

I'm happy that I'll be getting to spend more time with my youngest daughter.

But I'm also sad that I won't see my oldest every day. I'm sad that I won't be there as she goes through some of the most fun, challenging, and impactful years of her life.

I know, I know; I'm just a phone call or a Facetime away, but it's a little different this year.

She's growing up; it's just a fact of life and something many of you have already done.

In the meantime, I'll be heading to soccer games, helping with homework, and driving my youngest around like I always have.

And believe me, I'll be loving every minute of it before it's gone in a couple years.

