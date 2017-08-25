Man killed in Brown County crash was not wearing seat belt, auth - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man killed in Brown County crash was not wearing seat belt, authorities say

BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A man was killed Friday morning on U.S. Route 52 in Brown County.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. in Huntingtown Township when a Ford F-150 drifted left of center and collided head-on with a Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the Ford, Ronald Hurless, 34, of Piketon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

