Police: Man pointed gun at employees, robbed store

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of robbing a convenience store.

It happened Thursday evening at the UDF on Smith Road.

Investigators said the man pulled his sweatshirt up to his nose, trying to hide his face, as he walked into the store.

When he approached the counter, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at employees.

The suspect grabbed cash and less than a minute later, left the store.

Witnesses told police the man got into the passenger side of a two-door red Ford Explorer with no front plate and a loud exhaust.

The vehicle was being driven by a woman wearing a mustard yellow shirt and was last seen turning south on Smith Rd. from Ida Ave.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Norwood Police at 458-4540.

