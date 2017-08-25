Fans of pumpkin things will be able to get their pumpkin stuff in August this year

August is drawing to a close, and pumpkin things are on the horizon.

Dunkin' Donuts appears to have set the precedent this fall, posting to Twitter that "pumpkin is coming" Monday.

We thought @dancepumpkinman would be the best person to deliver the news…Pumpkin’s coming back 8/28/17! ?? pic.twitter.com/mgEg8yKMZg — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) August 14, 2017

There have been pumpkin rumblings about McDonald's pumpkin things and Starbucks pumpkin things also getting August releases.

Rejoice, fans of pumpkin things -- it's the pumpkin stuff. You love the pumpkin stuff.

To those who do not: keep on keepin' on.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.