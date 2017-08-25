Mother 'was running late to work' day toddler left in hot car, documents say

The family of a toddler who died in a vehicle parked outside the Mason Procter and Gamble building this week said words cannot express the depth of despair it feels after the loss. (FOX19 Now)

A toddler died in a hot car in the parking lot outside the Mason Procter and Gamble building this week. New documents suggest the child's mother was running late for work that day.

The 15-month-old girl died after being left in the vehicle Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove. Thursday, the coroner's office identified the child as Sofia Aveiro.

"Preliminary results of this autopsy are consistent with a heat-related death. Further tests are pending, including toxicology, which is standard procedure," reads a statement from the Coroner's Office.

Doyle Burke, the chief investigator of the Warren County Coroner’s Office said the mother, an employee of P&G, left the baby unattended in the sport utility vehicle all day.

An affidavit for search warrant says the mother usually drops the girl off for day care, but was running late for work Wednesday. It says when the child's father attempted to pick the girl up from daycare, he was told she wasn't there. The documents say he contacted his wife as she was leaving work, and she contacted 911 after realizing her child had died.

Officials on Thursday released the 911 call from the mother after discovering her unconscious child.

"She advised that she was running late to work and usually drops Sofia off at daycare," the affidavit reads.

The affidavit says the child was in the car for about nine hours.

Below is a statement from the toddler's family, released Thursday:

Words cannot express the depth of despair we feel at the loss of our baby girl Sofia. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing Sofia would say that she was truly a blessed child who brought smiles, joy and happiness to everyone. We are grateful for the support of family and friends. We ask for prayers, patience and privacy during this unimaginably difficult time.

Right now, police say this all appears to be an awful accident. Burke said in the cases where a parent leaves a child in the car, it's usually due to a change in schedule or daily routine.

"Anytime something like this happens, it's a wake up call to anyone who has children -- just be careful," he said.

Since 1998, 734 infants and children have died in hot vehicles in the United States. Nineteen of those were in Ohio.

