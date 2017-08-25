Consider This: DIRECTV may still break critical link between FOX 19 Now, viewers

During the last "Consider This" I made a commitment to keep DIRECTV viewers informed about ongoing negotiations to keep WXIX, FOX 19 Now on their system.

Our parent company, Raycom Media, continues to work with DIRECTV, but so far, DIRECTV has not agreed to a fair deal to keep this channel on their lineup after Aug. 31.

It wouldn't be the first time DIRECTV left their customers in the dark. In fact, since 2015, DIRECTV has d ropped local channels 14 times, affecting millions of viewers.

We regret that this carrier keeps putting their subscribers in the middle of these negotiations. It should not be your problem. After all, you pay 100 percent of your bill every single month to DIRECTV. Why should you have to worry about losing this station?

We will continue to work to reach an agreement without interruption and continue to keep you the viewer informed.

You can always locate information on this situation at www.ourlocalcommitment.com.

And remember, you always have choices: we are free over the air, at fox19now.com, as well as on our free news and weather apps, Roku and Amazon Prime. We are also available through other local providers.

