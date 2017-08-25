Watch Live: Gas prices expected to rise as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, we're taking your questions

Hurricane Harvey is now a Category 3 with sustained winds of 120 mph and is expected to make landfall in Texas late Friday or early Saturday.

The storm is forecasted to bring tremendous rainfall and threatens to cause significant flooding.

Gas prices are expected to rise, thanks to Harvey.

The Gulf Coast accounts for about 19 percent of total U.S. crude oil production and 45 percent of total U.S. petroleum refining, according to the Energy Information Administration. Some estimates range from gas going up between 5 and 15 cents per gallon.

