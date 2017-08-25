Hamilton Township police on lookout for missing 13-year-old

Hamilton Township police say a 13-year-old is missing. (Source: Hamilton Township police)

Caleb Wade is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

He was last seen around noon on Willow Pond.

Residents should call 513-925-2525 if they see him.

