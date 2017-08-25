Democratic Gov. Hickenlooper quashes idea of unity ticket with Kasich

Ohio Gov. John Kasich might be running for president in 2020, but Colorado’s Democratic governor says he won’t be joining him, quashing a swell of rumors of a dual-party ticket.

Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) of Colorado threw cold water on reports on Friday that he was considering a unity ticket with Kasich, saying it was odd people expect a political marriage when two people from different parties work together.

Axios and CNN on Friday reported the two governors discussed the idea of running as independents with Kasich at the top of the ticket. However, CNN’s reporting noted their source cautioned the bid has only been casually talked about. Axios characterized the discussions more seriously, saying their partnership is “gaining momentum” towards a 2020 bid.

"Kasich is dapper & worldly, but knows nada about brewing beer. Loving the attention on our bipartisan work," the governor joked, adding there is, "no ulterior motive. Not a unity ticket, just working with a new friend on hard compromises."

1/3 Odd & funny that people expect a political marriage when 2 people from different parties work together… — John Hickenlooper (@hickforco) August 25, 2017

The governors have made several joint appearances and are working together on healthcare reform. Earlier this month, the two appeared together on CBS’ “Face the Nation” to advocate bipartisan fixes to the Affordable Care Act.

The two dramatically diverge on some major issues such as abortion, making a joint ticket virtually impossible. But President Donald Trump’s election has undoubtedly disrupted enough political norms that makes it difficult to not entertain far-fetched rumors.

2/3 Kasich is dapper & worldly, but knows nada about brewing beer. Loving the attention on our bipartisan work… — John Hickenlooper (@hickforco) August 25, 2017

Who needs to know how to brew beer when Ohio already has some of the best microbrews in the world? Let's stick to policy, John! ?? — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 26, 2017

Hickenlooper is one of about half-a-dozen rumored Democrats that may try to take Trump down in 2020. He was also reportedly on Hillary Clinton’s shortlist for vice president and agriculture secretary.

3/3 …but no ulterior motive. Not a unity ticket, just working with a new friend on hard compromises. — John Hickenlooper (@hickforco) August 25, 2017

Kasich, who ran against Trump in the 2016 election, has been putting down markers for a 2020 run and has not been subtle being one of Trump’s harshest critics — most notably on healthcare.

The success of a bipartisan ticket is likely unrealistic, a president and vice president from opposing parties would be unprecedented in the modern era. Abraham Lincoln chose Democrat Andrew Johnson as his vice president in 1864.

An independent has never come close to winning the presidency. The last president who wasn’t a Democrat or Republican was Zachary Taylor who was elected in 1848 as a member of the Whig Party.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.