Four residents, firefighter hurt in apartment building fire

Firefighters rescued a teenager girl who became trapped in a two-alarm apartment building fire.

Crews were called to the 1700 block of Sycamore Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the first floor of an 8-unit apartment building.

Crews found the bulk of the fire in the basement, where they also found the teenage girl, according to firefighters.

She was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Three other people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with various injuries, including one person who firefighters said jumped from the building.

One firefighter was also treated for a cut on his hand.

A total of 6 adults and 8 children were displaced.

Firefighters said they are trying to find a place for them to stay.

"We're having trouble with that because Red Cross is being overwhelmed with the relief efforts from the hurricane," said Assistant Chief Anson Turley.

Officials said there were no smoke detectors in the building.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

