Taste of OTR celebrates five years

The fifth annual Taste of OTR will be held Saturday at Washington Park.

The event benefits Tender Mercies, a non-profit organization that helps over 150 adults with mental illness recovering from the trauma of homelessness each year.

Taste of OTR runs from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The event features restaurants, food truck tastings and retailers. A variety of local breweries will also be part of the Craft Beer Village.

The Kids Zone will feature University of Cincinnati Cheerleaders, the official Bearcat mascot, a bouncy house, a face painter, a balloon artist and a coloring contest.

Kids will have the chance to win tickets to FC Cincinnati and Cincinnati Cyclone games when participating in the coloring contest.

Live entertainment begins at 11 a.m. You can see the full line-up here.

General admission is free.

