Coroner called to scene of police investigation in NKY

The Boone County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of a police investigation.

Dispatchers confirmed a man was found on the ground near the Dairy Queen on Kilgore Place around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

They said investigators don't know if he was involved in some sort of accident or how long he had been there.

It's believed the man was on a bike or a motorcycle before being found on the ground.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.