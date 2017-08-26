Tri-State residents asked to roll up their sleeves following Hur - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Tri-State residents asked to roll up their sleeves following Hurricane Harvey

Blood centers across the country are being asked to provide blood to areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Officials said the weather is interrupting daily collection operations.

Hoxworth Blood Center is asking Tri-State residents to roll up their sleeves and make donations as soon as possible.

