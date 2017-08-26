Middletown Police seek to identify robbery suspect - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Middletown Police seek to identify robbery suspect

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Provided photo) (Provided photo)
MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

Police are asking for your help to identify a robbery suspect.

They released a photo of the man accused of robbing the CVS in the 800 block of Breiel Blvd. Friday evening.

If you have any information, you're asked to call dispatchers at 425-7700, option 0.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly