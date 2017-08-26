Search underway for suspect in church vandalism

Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.Full Story >
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.Full Story >
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.Full Story >
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.Full Story >
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.Full Story >
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.Full Story >
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.Full Story >
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.Full Story >