Man killed, 3 teens hurt in head-on crash

One man is dead and three juveniles injured following a crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Eden Ridge and Johnsville Roads.

Kentucky State Police said a juvenile driving a 1997 Chevy Lumina struck a minivan head-on. The Lumina then rolled multiple times and caught fire.

The three teens in the car were flown to local hospitals due to their injuries.

The driver of the minivan, Howard Reilly, 46, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said it could take months to determine exactly what happened.

