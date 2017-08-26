Toddler found wandering alone, caregivers arrested

Police found the caregivers of a two-year-old boy wandering alone- and arrested them.

Officials said the child was found in the Springwood subdivision. He walked up to a house wearing only a wet diaper.

They asked the public for help to identify the child or his parents.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police stated that the child's caregivers had been found and taken into custody.

The names of the caregivers have not been released.

No word on what charges they could face.

