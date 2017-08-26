Ex-Mason High School student charged in Charlottesville beating

Borden was named a person of interest after social media activists alleged he was one of the men (above) shown violently attacking DeAndre Harris in a parking garage during the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Deandre Harris was beaten by a group of white supremacists during the violent Charlottesville protests. (Provided, GofFundMe)

This photo was taken Saturday in the Market Street Garage in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was taken by New York-based photographer Zach D. Roberts shortly before a car plowed into the crowd of counter-protesters, killing one and injuring 19. (Photo: Prov

Authorities have arrested an ex-Mason High School student after a viral video circulated online showing several white men beating a black man at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Daniel Borden, 18, is being held in Hamilton County jail. Authorities plan to transfer him to Charlottesville, where he is facing malicious wounding charges for allegedly being one of the men that ambushed a black man during the Charlottesville rally. He has not been locally charged, according to a spokesman with Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deandre Harris, 19, survived a brutal beating from white supremacists in a parking garage in Charlottesville during the violent protests earlier this month. His attackers kicked him, punched him and pummeled him with metal poles.

"I was knocked unconscious repeatedly," Harris wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help with his medical expenses. "Every time I went to stand up I was knocked back down."

Borden was one of several people identified in a national shaming campaign spearheaded by activist columnist for the New York Daily News, Shaun King.

King asked his massive 751,000 Twitter audience to help identify alleged white supremacists that were captured in photos and videos at the bloody rally in Charlottesville where one woman was killed in what the Department of Justice is investigating as a domestic terror attack.

Through the efforts to identify white supremacists, some were falsely accused for being a part of the rally.

Hundreds of people marched with neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan and white nationalists for the rally dubbed “Unite the Right.” Violence erupted after white nationalists marched on the University of Virginia's Emancipation Park by torchlight, protesting grievances typically associated with the alt-right chanting "Jews will not replace us!" and other anti-Semitic and racist chants.

The alt-right is an offshoot of conservatism mixing racism, white nationalism and populism.

James Fields Jr., 20, the man accused of ramming his car into a group of peaceful counter-protesters, was also from the Tri-State area. Fields recently moved from Florence, Kentucky to Maumee, Ohio.

He is being held without bond on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop for an accident involving a death and hit-and-run. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the attack meets the definition for domestic terror and the Department of Justice will "charge and advance the investigation toward the most serious charges."

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.