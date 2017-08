A crash on Southbound Interstate 75 has shutdown all lanes at the I-275 loop at Exit 15 near Sharon Road and Glendale, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Drivers should use an alternative route.

Authorities say one driver was ejected from a vehicle. Their condition is unknown.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

