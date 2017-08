Matthew 25: Ministries, a humanitarian and disaster relief organization homed in Cincinnati, responded to Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to cause a massive amount of damage and potential displace a large volume of people.

The ministry is asking for non-parishable food, hygiene products, baby supplies and first aid items.

You can donate supplies or money checks to:

Matthew 25: Ministries

11060 Kenwood Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

