Vietnam War Memorial on display Sunday in Evendale

Sunday is the final day to check out a mobile tribute to those killed in the Vietnam War.

The Moving Wall is on display at the UAW Local 863 post, located at 10708 Reading Road.

It is a scale replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C.

"I think it can bring everyone together," said Ken Fecher, UAW Local 863 chairman. "This is a big tribute to the Vietnam Veterans and it's a tribute to all veterans, something that the Vietnam Veteran era, they're owed."

The exhibit is free and open all day.

Closing ceremonies are set for 5 p.m.

