Man with 'boss' pants wanted in break-in

Cincinnati Police are asking for the public's help to identify a break-in suspect.

It happened at the Shop Rite on Reading Road on June 27.

Police released surveillance video, showing the suspect taking items throughout the store.

The man is wearing black sweatpants with "Boss 94" written down the side of each pants leg.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

You can also submit a tip online here.

